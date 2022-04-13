Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Qurate Retail’s earnings. Qurate Retail reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qurate Retail will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Qurate Retail.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). Qurate Retail had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QRTEA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.50 to $6.30 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

QRTEA stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,446,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,939,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55. Qurate Retail has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. Kiltearn Partners LLP bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,653,000. FPR Partners LLC raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 19,693,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 760.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,037,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,887 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 266.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,075,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,004 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,156,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

