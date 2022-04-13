Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Quotient Technology’s earnings. Quotient Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quotient Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Quotient Technology.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $146.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.87 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QUOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Quotient Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 423.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 353,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 286,205 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quotient Technology stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.34. The company had a trading volume of 533,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,610. Quotient Technology has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $17.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $601.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

