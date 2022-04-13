Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Earns Sell Rating from Barclays

Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $120.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Quilter in a report on Wednesday.
Shares of OTCMKTS:QUILF remained flat at $$1.99 on Wednesday. Quilter has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98.
About Quilter (Get Rating)
Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.
