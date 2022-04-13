Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on QDEL. Raymond James upgraded Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $112.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of -0.10. Quidel has a 52-week low of $88.37 and a 52-week high of $180.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.01.

Quidel ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $2.40. The business had revenue of $636.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.00 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 41.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quidel will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $173,224.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 695.6% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

