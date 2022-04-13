Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,439 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 65.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,219,000 after purchasing an additional 138,577 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 522,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,209,000 after purchasing an additional 18,184 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth $379,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth $528,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBHT stock opened at $168.23 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.11 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBHT. Stephens increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.61.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

