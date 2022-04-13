Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 50,439 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) by 450.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,439 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.12% of PubMatic worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 1,361.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,065,000 after purchasing an additional 311,531 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.95. PubMatic, Inc. has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $57.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of -0.07.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $397,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cnh Capital Co Ltd bought 5,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.18 per share, for a total transaction of $260,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,492 shares of company stock worth $3,472,717. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

