Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $2.24 Million Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.17.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $87.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.80. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $84.32 and a one year high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Profile (Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

