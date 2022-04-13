Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,878 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 626,007 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 10,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 89.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average is $6.92.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMFG. Bank of America cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

