Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 757.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,313 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vector Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

In other Vector Group news, insider J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $33,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $1,069,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group stock opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.02. Vector Group Ltd. has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Vector Group had a net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $313.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

