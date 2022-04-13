Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 51,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.07% of Mr. Cooper Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $177,591.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,992 in the last three months. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.64. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.47.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 23.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on COOP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

