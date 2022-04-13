Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 41,531 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 780.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,531 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Federal Signal by 91.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the third quarter worth $201,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 10.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Signal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Shares of FSS opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.05. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $32.02 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.02.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

