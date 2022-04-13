Quant (QNT) Price Down 9.2% This Week

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for $116.04 or 0.00280686 BTC on exchanges. Quant has a total market capitalization of $1.40 billion and approximately $30.08 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quant has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006108 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000679 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $764.95 or 0.01850303 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (QNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

