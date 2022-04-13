Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY) Trading Down 7.5%

Quanergy Systems, Inc. (NYSE:QNGY – Get Rating) traded down 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.61. 378,175 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,264,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Quanergy Systems Company Profile (NYSE:QNGY)

Quanergy Systems, Inc develops and markets light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions for automotive and IoT applications. The company offers M1 LiDAR sensor for mid-long range industrial measurement applications; M1 Edge 2D LiDAR sensor that enables reliable collision avoidance and smart navigation; M8 LiDAR sensor, which provides 3D perception using multiple eye-safe laser beams and time-of-flight measurement technology; MQ-8 LiDAR sensor for flow management applications; M8-Prime 3D LiDAR sensor that provides industry-leading pinpoint accuracy and captures for industrial and mapping applications; S3 solid state LiDAR sensor; QORTEX DTC, a 3D computer perception software; and QORTEX people counter enables the development of accurate and innovative people counting and queue management applications.

