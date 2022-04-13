Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 102.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the third quarter worth $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 134.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN opened at $123.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.00. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $87.90 and a one year high of $155.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZEN. UBS Group upped their price objective on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $4,286,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total value of $967,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,074 shares of company stock valued at $13,858,464. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

