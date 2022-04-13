Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $6,840,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.48.

Broadcom stock opened at $585.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $596.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $577.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $238.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 93.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

