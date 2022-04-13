Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 370 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Cintas by 50.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.40.

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $415.77. 401,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,539. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $391.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.56. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

