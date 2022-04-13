Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,942 Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $65.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.87 and its 200 day moving average is $68.37.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.