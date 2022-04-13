Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Buys 2,660 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICVT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 632,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,452,000 after acquiring an additional 59,981 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 410,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,967,000 after acquiring an additional 76,159 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 352,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,149,000 after acquiring an additional 52,260 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 20,058 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 204,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ICVT traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.22. 404,754 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.06. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

