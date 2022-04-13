Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DMO. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 81.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 158,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 71,453 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 45.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 109,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 39.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 47,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund alerts:

NYSE:DMO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.93. 23,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,759. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.95. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $16.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.