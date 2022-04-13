Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 6,128 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,128 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $577,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,755 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 93.0% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,871 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 11,023 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 640.6% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,079 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 38,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $69.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

