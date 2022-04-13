Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 165.9% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,115,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 117.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $924,000.

Shares of DFAE stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.86. 318,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,013. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $30.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.11.

