QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 318.98 ($4.16). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 317 ($4.13), with a volume of 573,081 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on QQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded QinetiQ Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 260 ($3.39) to GBX 320 ($4.17) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays increased their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 405 ($5.28) to GBX 465 ($6.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($4.82) to GBX 340 ($4.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.37) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QinetiQ Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 418 ($5.45).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 287.91. The company has a market cap of £1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

