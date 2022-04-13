Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Warner Music Group Corp. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Warner Music Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WMG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

Shares of WMG opened at $36.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.19. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $50.23.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 481.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $712,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,040,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 190.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,417,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,225,000 after buying an additional 929,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,444,000 after buying an additional 739,735 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,398,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,584,000 after buying an additional 678,401 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 5,568.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 546,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,370,000 after buying an additional 556,806 shares during the period. 19.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

