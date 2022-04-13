Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Nissan Motor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.15). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nissan Motor’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NSANY opened at $7.99 on Monday. Nissan Motor has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $20.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 1.34%.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

