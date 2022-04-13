Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Issued By Oppenheimer

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Dana in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85.

Get Dana alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DAN. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Dana in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

DAN opened at $15.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.59. Dana has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 2.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in Dana by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Dana by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 67,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Dana by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Dana in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dana by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,469,000 after buying an additional 44,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Dana news, insider Byron S. Foster bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $138,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Dana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.