Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for SoFi Technologies, Inc. Reduced by Wedbush (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SoFi Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). Wedbush also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

SOFI stock opened at $7.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 22.93 and a current ratio of 22.93. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $24.95.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.47 million. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.85) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth $31,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 250.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 5,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $40,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 97,640 shares of company stock worth $871,799 over the last three months. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

