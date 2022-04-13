Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Leggett & Platt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $35.70 on Monday. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 398.8% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

