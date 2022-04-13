Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for SVB Financial Group Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $7.62 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $7.85.

SIVB has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $860.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $771.76.

SIVB opened at $506.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $573.85 and a 200-day moving average of $649.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.82. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $486.74 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total transaction of $162,363.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,725,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,607 shares of company stock worth $9,811,559 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 22.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,912,000 after purchasing an additional 30,252 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 593.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

