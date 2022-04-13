Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for F.N.B. in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $14.11.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 23.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

