Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Chevron Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chevron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $5.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.34. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.55 EPS.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.36.

Shares of CVX opened at $169.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $332.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.78. Chevron has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $174.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 551,615 shares of company stock valued at $74,803,632. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.