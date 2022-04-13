Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for NXP Semiconductors Issued By Truist Financial (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for NXP Semiconductors in a report issued on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now expects that the semiconductor provider will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.89. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NXPI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.38.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $166.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.43. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $164.75 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

