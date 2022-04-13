Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Issued By Truist Financial

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Belden in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Belden’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $638.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Belden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NYSE BDC opened at $48.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.71. Belden has a 52-week low of $41.38 and a 52-week high of $68.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 14.18%.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,951,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,453,000 after buying an additional 71,134 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,054,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,064,000 after purchasing an additional 266,033 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,513,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,324 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Belden by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,721,000 after buying an additional 19,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Belden by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,367,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,935,000 after purchasing an additional 41,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

