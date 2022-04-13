Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for WSP Global Inc. Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of WSP Global in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.33 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.08 billion.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WSP. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on WSP Global in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$186.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$209.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WSP Global in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$200.00 price objective on WSP Global and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$187.79.

Shares of WSP stock opened at C$158.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$162.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$168.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$121.68 and a twelve month high of C$187.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

