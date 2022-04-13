Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for WSP Global Inc. Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of WSP Global in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS.
WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.33 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.08 billion.
Shares of WSP stock opened at C$158.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$162.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$168.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$121.68 and a twelve month high of C$187.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06.
WSP Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.
