Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for State Street Co. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of State Street in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for State Street’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

NYSE STT opened at $82.25 on Tuesday. State Street has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $104.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of State Street by 284.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,891,000 after buying an additional 5,747,808 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,620,000 after buying an additional 2,886,287 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,564,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,279,870,000 after buying an additional 1,317,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of State Street by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,140,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $350,776,000 after buying an additional 994,187 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

