Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ FY2024 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

MMC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.92.

NYSE MMC opened at $168.64 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $124.62 and a 52 week high of $175.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.28. The firm has a market cap of $84.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

