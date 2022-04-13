Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Lifted by Analyst

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 8th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KGC. CSFB set a $7.00 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.57.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $6.13 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $8.34. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $1,792,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

