Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Boosted by KeyCorp

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.77. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ FY2022 earnings at $9.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JBHT. Citigroup increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $231.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.61.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $168.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.94. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $155.11 and a 52 week high of $218.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,093,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,724,000. blooom inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

