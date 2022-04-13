Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Farfetch Ltd Increased by Analyst (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Farfetch in a report released on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.38). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Farfetch’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The company had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($6.53) EPS. Farfetch’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

FTCH has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Farfetch from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $14.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 3.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Farfetch by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,400,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,292,000 after acquiring an additional 15,383,872 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $432,446,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Farfetch by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 22,945,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078,246 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,809,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Farfetch by 4,018.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,345,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,780 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

