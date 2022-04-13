Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.09. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $25.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $8.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $32.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $37.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $42.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $48.05 EPS.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.91.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $287.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $296.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.44. The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $236.35 and a 12 month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,046,000 after acquiring an additional 130,430 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,726,000 after buying an additional 96,639 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 58,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,360,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total value of $17,788,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 5,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.