Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issued By KeyCorp

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Landstar System in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will earn $3.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.10. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Landstar System’s FY2022 earnings at $11.45 EPS.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.43.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $143.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $139.12 and a 12 month high of $188.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.14. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Landstar System by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 23.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Landstar System by 94.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,739,000. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

