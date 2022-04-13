Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bank of New York Mellon in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BK. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.73.

NYSE BK opened at $47.65 on Wednesday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $45.80 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,419 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 34,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 157,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,182,000 after acquiring an additional 24,997 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

