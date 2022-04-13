Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.09. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.90 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.86 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.45.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $28.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,054,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,112,572 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,638,000 after acquiring an additional 404,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,642 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,868,000 after acquiring an additional 410,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,927,000 after acquiring an additional 610,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $368,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $323,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.90%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

