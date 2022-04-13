PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.079 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.08 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

PVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PVH from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered PVH from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush lowered PVH from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PVH in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.82.

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded up $4.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.75. PVH has a 12 month low of $66.10 and a 12 month high of $125.42.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.13%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in PVH by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 191,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in PVH by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after acquiring an additional 99,552 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of PVH by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 58,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its position in PVH by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 79,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

