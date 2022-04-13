PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.000-$9.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.34 billion-$9.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.50 billion.PVH also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.600 EPS.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $76.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.20. PVH has a 52-week low of $66.10 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. PVH’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.13%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PVH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in PVH by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 191,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,371,000 after purchasing an additional 99,552 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of PVH by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,014,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of PVH by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after buying an additional 58,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 79,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

