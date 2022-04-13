PVG Asset Management Corp Trims Position in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

PVG Asset Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,820 shares during the period. Checkpoint Therapeutics accounts for about 0.9% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. PVG Asset Management Corp owned 0.10% of Checkpoint Therapeutics worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 29.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 43.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CKPT traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 13,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,693. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.69. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.63.

Checkpoint Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CKPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 120.09% and a negative net margin of 21,145.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 38,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $72,192.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

