PVG Asset Management Corp Invests $860,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 3.1% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 116,552 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 69.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 59.6% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.85. 138,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,143,822. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $153.42 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.65 and a 200-day moving average of $164.03.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

