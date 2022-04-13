PVG Asset Management Corp Has $28,000 Position in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)

PVG Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) by 113.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,745 shares during the quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Aileron Therapeutics worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALRN. State Street Corp bought a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26,030 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $77,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 27.0% in the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $32,000. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALRN. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

ALRN traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.58. 3,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,449. The stock has a market cap of $52.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.59. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

