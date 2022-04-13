PVG Asset Management Corp Buys New Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000. Valvoline accounts for 1.7% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Valvoline by 59.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,726,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,316 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 33.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,652,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,249,000 after buying an additional 1,429,120 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,767,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,156,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,763,000 after purchasing an additional 734,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Valvoline by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,037,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,686,000 after buying an additional 509,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Valvoline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.29.

Valvoline stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.74. 20,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,065. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.53. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a return on equity of 536.80% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

