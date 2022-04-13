PVG Asset Management Corp Acquires Shares of 5,502 Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000. Hess accounts for 1.5% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HES. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Hess by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 444,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,973,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $294,162,000 after buying an additional 217,742 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Hess by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Hess by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Hess by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

HES traded up $2.03 on Wednesday, hitting $114.63. 55,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,060,737. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $115.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 1.76.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $745,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 13,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,462,893.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock valued at $96,261,545. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.69.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

