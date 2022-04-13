Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,300 shares, an increase of 379.6% from the March 15th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 110,384 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 710,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 227,597 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 653,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 13,415 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 7.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 382,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 26,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 335,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $4.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

